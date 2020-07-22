In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) : This provider of trading services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP - Free Report) : This operator of pipelines and other midstream assets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.
BP Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TC PipeLines, LP (TCP - Free Report) : This company that participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
TC PipeLines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
