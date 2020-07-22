Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP - Free Report) : This provider of trading services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP - Free Report) : This operator of pipelines and other midstream assets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

BP Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

BP Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

BP Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | BP Midstream Partners LP Quote

BP Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BP Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

BP Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

BP Midstream Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | BP Midstream Partners LP Quote

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP - Free Report) : This company that participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

TC PipeLines, LP Price and Consensus

TC PipeLines, LP Price and Consensus

TC PipeLines, LP price-consensus-chart | TC PipeLines, LP Quote

TC PipeLines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TC PipeLines, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

TC PipeLines, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

TC PipeLines, LP pe-ratio-ttm | TC PipeLines, LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) - free report >>

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) - free report >>

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy