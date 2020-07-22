Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 66.5%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 18.3%.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) : This provider of infrastructure solutions has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 16.6%, compared with the industry average of 12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.
