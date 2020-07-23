In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 28.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG - Free Report) : This company that operates in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
