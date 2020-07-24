New Strong Buy Stocks For July 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil as well as intermediate and refined productshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) : This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Dominos Pizza Inc Price and Consensus
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD - Free Report) : This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
You can see the COMPLETE list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
