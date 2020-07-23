In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote
Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 14.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote
Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) : This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote
Emergent BioSolutions' shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote
