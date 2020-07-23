Back to top

Should You Buy the Rally in Non-US Stocks?

Given the huge amount of U.S. and global central bank easing, it should be no surprise that Non-U.S. stocks are now moving up across the board! Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, explains now.

1. John, is there more value in these Non-U.S. stocks because U.S. stock market valuations are getting too elevated?

2. Do we run the risk of a market correction this summer because of this?

3. How long do you expect foreign central bank activity to be supportive to non-U.S. stocks?

4. What role does the global pandemic play in this?

5. Are there other geopolitical issues affecting these non-U.S. stocks right now like the U.S./China tensions?

6. There’s also the Q2 earnings season for U.S. S&P 500 companies. If the data comes in bad, as expected, will that depress stock valuations? And if so, will there be renewed value in U.S. stocks?

7. Stocks on your radar this month include Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) , UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP - Free Report) .

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank’s advice, talking Non-U.S. vs U.S. stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


