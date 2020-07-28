In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager provides services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of nearly 12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.1%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
