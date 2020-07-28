In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 3.44 compared with 5.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 2.26, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Teradyne, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Teradyne, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
