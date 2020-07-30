Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP - Free Report) : This generator and seller of electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Huaneng Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc.
(ENVA - Free Report)
) : This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.06 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
(DKL - Free Report)
) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 90 days.
Delek Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.04 compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
