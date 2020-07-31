In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
America's Car-Mart has a 1.59, compared with 5.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Americas CarMart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Americas CarMart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
iRobot has a PEG ratio 2.54, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
iRobot Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
iRobot Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | iRobot Corporation Quote
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) : This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem, Inc. Price and Consensus
Anthem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anthem, Inc. Quote
Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Anthem, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Anthem, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Anthem, Inc. Quote
