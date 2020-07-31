Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.7% over the last 60 days.
EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.
EOG Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
Office Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Franklin Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.7% over the last 60 days.
EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.
EOG Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
EOG Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
Office Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Office Depot, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>