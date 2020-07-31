In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote
Metropolitan Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.64, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
