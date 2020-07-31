Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.64, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

