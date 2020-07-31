Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers' shares gained 5.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price
Verona Pharma plc (VRNA - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus
Verona's shares gained 52.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price
