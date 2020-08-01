In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:
United Rentals, Inc. URI: This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.3% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 90 days.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote
Metropolitan Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.05 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 90 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Delek Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
