Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors’ shares gained 47.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price
Lithia Motors, Inc. price | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation’s shares gained 38.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. Price
AutoNation, Inc. price | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade’s shares gained 26.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
