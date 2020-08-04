Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
America's Car-Mart has a 1.53, compared with 5.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.53, compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
