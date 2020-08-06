Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings Corp (NGHC - Free Report) : This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cars.com Inc. (CARS - Free Report) : This company that operates as a digital automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For August 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
National General Holdings Corp (NGHC - Free Report) : This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings Corp Price and Consensus
National General Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | National General Holdings Corp Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Cars.com Inc. (CARS - Free Report) : This company that operates as a digital automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cars.com Inc. Price and Consensus
Cars.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cars.com Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>