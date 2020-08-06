In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Norbord's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Verona Pharma plc (VRNA - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Verona's shares gained 45.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This designer and seller of integrated communications and collaborations solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics' shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
