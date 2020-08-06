Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus

Norbord's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Norbord Inc. Price

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona's shares gained 45.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This designer and seller of integrated communications and collaborations solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Plantronics' shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. Price

