New Strong Buy Stocks For August 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited(AU - Free Report) : This global gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH - Free Report) : This company that provides diversified building products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search and consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment rental suppliers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.(IMXI - Free Report) : This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
