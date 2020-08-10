In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor’s shares gained 72.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson’s shares gained 42.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express’ shares gained 40.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar Industries’ shares gained 35.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
