In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) - free report >>
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) - free report >>
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote
HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP PE Ratio (TTM)
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP pe-ratio-ttm | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 91.2% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MI Homes, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>