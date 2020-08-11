Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This company that engages in electronics contract manufacturing services a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL - Free Report) : This company that provides hardwood flooring services carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
