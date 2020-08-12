In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This company that provides refined petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
