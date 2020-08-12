In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This is an energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SilverBow Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
SilverBow Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU - Free Report) : This private equity firm that specializes in acquisition has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote
Brookfield Business Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.83, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP Price and Consensus
Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote
Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote
