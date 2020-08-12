In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote
Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DAQO New Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DAQO New Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of doors and windows, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio 0.94, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>