Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This company that engages in electronics contract manufacturing services a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
