Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. (KFRC - Free Report) : This web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.
RentACenter, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Healthways, Inc. (TVTY - Free Report) : This company that provides health management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks For August 17th
