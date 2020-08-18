Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC - Free Report) : This provider of financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This provider of investment management and advisory has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.45%, compared with the industry average of 2.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.
TC Energy Corporation (TRP - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
