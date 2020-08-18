In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Forest Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.06 compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Universal Forest Products, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 59.5% over the last 90 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.98 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 90 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>