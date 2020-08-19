Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For August 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This company that offers products under various merchandising categories, which include Food, Consumables, Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA (FMS - Free Report) : This company that provides products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) : This integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

