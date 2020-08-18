In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.0.63, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This collaboration platform, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dropbox, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dropbox, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
