Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus
Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote
Norbord's shares gained 16.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Norbord Inc. Price
Norbord Inc. price | Norbord Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of building materials and manufactured components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.6% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource's shares gained 36.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Lumber Liquidators' shares gained 34.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots' shares gained 39% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. Price
Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
