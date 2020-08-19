New Strong Buy Stocks For August 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This property-casualty (P&C) insurer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN - Free Report) : This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
