Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This energy company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SilverBow Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
SilverBow Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.71, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 175.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
