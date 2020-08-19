Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
XPEL, Inc. (XPEL - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
XPEL’s shares gained 89.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands’ shares gained 31.3% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 21.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
