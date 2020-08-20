Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
BJ's has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This writer of personal automobile insurance, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General has a PEG ratio 0.62, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio 0.61, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.53, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
