Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For August 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
RentACenter, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This largest rent-to-own operator in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
