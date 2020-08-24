Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For August 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lowes Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lowes Companies, Inc. Quote

RentACenter, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This largest rent-to-own operator in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

RentACenter, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

RentACenter, Inc. Price and Consensus

RentACenter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RentACenter, Inc. Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Werner Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werner Enterprises, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) - free report >>

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) - free report >>

RentACenter, Inc. (RCII) - free report >>

Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) - free report >>

Published in

construction retail transportation