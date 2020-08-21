Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR - Free Report) : This shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.

Issuer Direct’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE - Free Report) : This multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Sykes’ shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.

Harmonic’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

