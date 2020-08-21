Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR - Free Report) : This shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.
Issuer Direct’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE - Free Report) : This multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Sykes’ shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kelly Services’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.
Harmonic’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR - Free Report) : This shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.
Issuer Direct Corporation Price and Consensus
Issuer Direct Corporation price-consensus-chart | Issuer Direct Corporation Quote
Issuer Direct’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Issuer Direct Corporation Price
Issuer Direct Corporation price | Issuer Direct Corporation Quote
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE - Free Report) : This multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Quote
Sykes’ shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Price
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated price | Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Quote
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote
Kelly Services’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kelly Services, Inc. Price
Kelly Services, Inc. price | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.
Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus
Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote
Harmonic’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Harmonic Inc. Price
Harmonic Inc. price | Harmonic Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>