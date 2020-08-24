In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Re-Allocating Investments for a Post-Covid World
The following is a summary from The Post-Covid Industry Forecast report. To access the full PDF, please click here
The obvious immediate impacts of COVID-19, which the U.S. Government is trying to mitigate through a series of legislation, are:
Consumer spending, which drives the U.S. economy, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the exception of very few areas where spending supports the 200 million Americans now at home.
The Consumer spending winners of the shelter-in-place environment have been Delivery Services like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Media and Streaming like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Disney (DIS - Free Report) , Gaming like Activision-Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) , Liquor, Warehouse Clubs, Online Grocery and, surprisingly, Supermarkets, where a large hoarding trend dominated shoppers’ buying decisions at the start of the pandemic.
Over the long term, New Economy Models will evolve to become the new normal in three broad areas of Consumer Non-Durables: retailing, airlines, and hospitality. The marketing departments in these sectors and industries have already begun attempting to win back customers by implementing social distancing measures, which reduce capacity and increase the cost to provide services and by offering low price giveaways to overcome their customers’ fear of contracting COVID-19.
This is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full May Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here.
