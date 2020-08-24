Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that operates in the automotive retail industry, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive's has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio 1.04, compared with 25.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.52, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

