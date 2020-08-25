In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This distributor of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, and related products and materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.4% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
WESCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.40 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
WESCO International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
WESCO International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.83 compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.37 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>