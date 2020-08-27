In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Generac’s shares gained 41.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Tech’s shares gained 32.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH - Free Report) : This provider of various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.9% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock’s shares gained 25.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This operator of general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target’s shares gained 23.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
