Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation Price and Consensus
Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote
Target has a PEG ratio of 2.91, compared with 4.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Select Medical has a PEG ratio 0.99, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
