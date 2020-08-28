In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 38.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.4% over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
