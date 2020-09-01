Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus

BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus

BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote

 

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote

 

Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

 

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

 

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - free report >>

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services construction