Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>