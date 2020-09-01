In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
At Home Group Inc. (HOME - Free Report) : This home decor superstores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus
At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote
At Home’s shares gained 48.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
At Home Group Inc. Price
At Home Group Inc. price | At Home Group Inc. Quote
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Dycom’s shares gained 35.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price
Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote
Aspen Technology’s shares gained nearly 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aspen Technology, Inc. Price
Aspen Technology, Inc. price | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.9% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
BRP’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. Price
BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote
