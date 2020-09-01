Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME - Free Report) : This home decor superstores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

At Home’s shares gained 48.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Dycom’s shares gained 35.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s shares gained nearly 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.9% over the last 60 days.

BRP’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

