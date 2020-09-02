Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For September 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This company that provides online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM - Free Report) : This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR - Free Report) : This provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
