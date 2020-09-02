In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - free report >>
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - free report >>
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 25.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Select Medical has a PEG ratio 0.99, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio 0.49, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>