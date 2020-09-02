In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.80%, compared with the industry average of 7.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.77%.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This financial advisory and asset management firmhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus
Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.94%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.18%.
Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote
