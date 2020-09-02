In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote
FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
StealthGas Inc. (GASS - Free Report) : This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus
StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
